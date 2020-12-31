3,509 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 58 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,32,112 on Thursday with 3,509 fresh cases being reported. As many as 58 coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 49,521, the state health department said.

On the other hand, 3,612 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 18,28,546. There are 52,902 active cases in the state.

A total of 75,374 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,27,47,633. The recovery rate in the state is 94.64 percent while the fatality rate is 2. 56 percent.

Mumbai recorded714 new cases and nine deaths. The caseload in the state capital thus reached 2,93,436 and death toll rose to 11,116. The Mumbai division which comprises Mumbai and its satellite towns recorded 1,200 new cases and 13 deaths, which took the caseload in the region to 6,60,923 and death toll to 19,091.

Nashik division recorded 504 new cases including 180 in Nashik city. Pune division recorded 779 new cases including 246 in Pune city and 118 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 19,32,112, New cases 3,509, Death toll 49,521, Recoveries 18,28,546, Active cases 52,902, Total tests 1,27, 47,633..