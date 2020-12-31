Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,509 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 58 deaths

Maharashtras COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,32,112 on Thursday with 3,509 fresh cases being reported. Pune division recorded 779 new cases including 246 in Pune city and 118 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows Total cases 19,32,112, New cases 3,509, Death toll 49,521, Recoveries 18,28,546, Active cases 52,902, Total tests 1,27, 47,633..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:29 IST
3,509 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 58 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,32,112 on Thursday with 3,509 fresh cases being reported. As many as 58 coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 49,521, the state health department said.

On the other hand, 3,612 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 18,28,546. There are 52,902 active cases in the state.

A total of 75,374 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,27,47,633. The recovery rate in the state is 94.64 percent while the fatality rate is 2. 56 percent.

Mumbai recorded714 new cases and nine deaths. The caseload in the state capital thus reached 2,93,436 and death toll rose to 11,116. The Mumbai division which comprises Mumbai and its satellite towns recorded 1,200 new cases and 13 deaths, which took the caseload in the region to 6,60,923 and death toll to 19,091.

Nashik division recorded 504 new cases including 180 in Nashik city. Pune division recorded 779 new cases including 246 in Pune city and 118 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 19,32,112, New cases 3,509, Death toll 49,521, Recoveries 18,28,546, Active cases 52,902, Total tests 1,27, 47,633..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses gratitude as she gazes last sunset of 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. The Dhadkan actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.She we...

Jagan-led government brought ward, village secretariat system which provided jobs to over 1.3 lakh youth: Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead Government has introduced the ward or village secretariat system which provided employment to more than 1.3 l...

2 arrested for espionage in Ludhiana

Police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly supplying photographs and other important information regarding activities of the IAF airbase at Halwara near here to Pakistan. Police said the accused were identified as Sukhkiran Singh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020