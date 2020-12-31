Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt hospital successfully treats COVID-19 patients with over 70 per cent lung involvement

The treatment of the two men and a 68-year old woman at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital RGGGH and their recovery and discharge was significant and a success story, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.The men, aged 37 and 45, had 75 and 95 per cent lung involvement infection of the lungs respectively, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:19 IST
TN govt hospital successfully treats COVID-19 patients with over 70 per cent lung involvement

Three COVID-19 patients, two of them with lung involvement between 75 and 95 per cent, were discharged after succesful treatment in a government facility here, a top Health department official said here on Thursday. The treatment of the two men and a 68-year old woman at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and their recovery and discharge was significant and a success story, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

The men, aged 37 and 45, had 75 and 95 per cent lung involvement (infection of the lungs) respectively, he said. The younger of the men was in the Intensive Care Unit for 45 days and later shifted to a ward and put on oxygen support for more 45 days, following which he has recovered.

The 45-year old man spent 103 days, including two months in the ICU, in the hospital and he too has been cured, the official said. The woman was in the hospital for about 40 days and she too had severe lung involvement, he said.

All of them were treated as per protocol with anti- virals, ventilator support and procedure like intercostal drain were also used as part of the treatment besides physiotherapy, he said. The senior official appealed to the people to approach government hospitals early as it would go a long way in successful treatment and recovery.

The health secretary and RGGGH doctors gave the three a bouquet and wished them well on their discharge. The RGGGH, popularly known as 'GH' here, is among the oldest healthcare institutions in the country.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignm...

Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress TMC government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a transparent and accountable administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve o...

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses gratitude as she gazes last sunset of 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. The Dhadkan actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.She we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020