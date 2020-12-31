COVID-19: 39 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 39 new coronavirus cases that took the infection count to 19,748 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. One more death in the city pushed the toll to 317, and there are 386 active cases as of now in Chandigarh, it said.

The bulletin said that a total of 78 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 19,045. A total of 1,81,186 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,60,534 tested negative while reports of 97 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB