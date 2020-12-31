Left Menu
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 239 - ministry

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:04 IST
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 239 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,881.

The number of new cases stood at 14,380 over the same period, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,208,652.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections. Turks will also be on lockdown from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 4 as part of the measures.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

