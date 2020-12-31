Left Menu
West Bengal logs 1,170 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 9,712 on Thursday after 29 more people succumbed to the infection, a health department bulletin said. Altogether 5,30,366 people in the state have recuperated from the disease so far.Bengal currently has 11,985 active cases.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:45 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 9,712 on Thursday after 29 more people succumbed to the infection, a health department bulletin said. At least 1,170 fresh cases were detected, raising the tally to 5,52,063, it said.

The discharge rate further improved to 96.07 per cent with 1,537 more recoveries. Altogether 5,30,366 people in the state have recuperated from the disease so far.

Bengal currently has 11,985 active cases. Eight fresh fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas, five in Kolkata, three each in Howrah and Paschim Medinipur, the bulletin said.

Of the 1,170 new cases, 292 were registered in the metropolis, and 290 in North 24 Parganas. As many as 71,10,430 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 40,254 since Wednesday.

