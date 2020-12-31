France to open city COVID-19 vaccination centres before start of February - minister

France to open city COVID-19 vaccination centres before start of February - ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:52 IST
Health Minister says Olivier Veran said on Thursday France would open COVID-19 vaccination centres in cities before the start of February, amid growing criticism that the programme is rolling out too slowly.
Veran said on Twitter the government had decided to "speed up protection of priority public", meaning medical workers aged over 50 would get a vaccine from Monday.
