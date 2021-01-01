Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia heads into 2021 with calls for quarantines to fight pandemic uptick

A holiday season uptick in coronavirus infections will give Colombia a rocky start to 2021, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, while doctors called for quarantines in hard-hit areas. "We're going to have difficulties in the first two weeks of January," Ruiz said during an interview with Colombia's Caracol Radio, where he attributed growth in coronavirus cases to people mixing over the festive season.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 00:16 IST
Colombia heads into 2021 with calls for quarantines to fight pandemic uptick
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A holiday season uptick in coronavirus infections will give Colombia a rocky start to 2021, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, while doctors called for quarantines in hard-hit areas.

"We're going to have difficulties in the first two weeks of January," Ruiz said during an interview with Colombia's Caracol Radio, where he attributed growth in coronavirus cases to people mixing over the festive season. The Andean country has reported more than 1.6 million cases of coronavirus, as well as close to 43,000 deaths. The number of active cases stands at more than 80,000, according to the health ministry.

Coronavirus cases in Colombia have ticked upwards over the holidays with an all time high of 14,941 new cases reported on Dec. 25, the last of four new daily infection records reported in seven days. "We're seeing very important growth in cases following relaxation of (biosecurity) measures, especially in December," Ruiz said.

Rising infection numbers have prompted authorities in some cities to declare curfews, bans on alcohol sales, and limits to when people can shop - based on their national identity number -over the holiday period. However, current restrictions might not be enough and the government should again impose mandatory isolation measures in areas with high levels of coronavirus cases, Doctor Tatiana Espinosa, president of the Colombian Association of Internal Medicine (ACMI), told Reuters.

On Wednesday the ACMI issued an open letter rejecting behaviors that create large crowds, and called on authorities to implement measures to help slow the spread of the disease. "We agree there should be a new period of isolation, for at least two weeks," Espinosa said, adding authorities would need to decide if such measures were performed nationally or just in the most affected regions.

"We cannot throw away everything we have previously achieved," she said.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

FOCUS-Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's foreign minister says Trump trying to fabricate pretext to attack Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of attempting to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran, and said Tehran would defend itself forcefully.Separately, a military adviser to Irans suprem...

France's Macron says post-Brexit Britain remains our friend

Britain will remain a close ally of France after it finalises it divorce from the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.The United Kingdom remains our neighbour, and also our friend and ally, Macron said in his N...

Suvendu's brother hints at joining BJP

Following his removal as the chairman of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, Trinamool Congress leader Soumendu Adhikari on Thursday hinted that he would join the BJP following the footsteps of hi...

Into the Brexit unknown, a divided United Kingdom goes it alone

The United Kingdom exits the European Unions orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain post-Brexit future in its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020