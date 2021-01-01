Left Menu
Assam reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths

Assam currently has 3,256 active COVID-19 cases, while three patients have migrated to other states.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-01-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 00:35 IST
Assam reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,211 as 72 more people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said two more persons succumbed to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,045. The current death rate in the state is 0.48 percent.

The two persons who died during the day included a 38 -year-old man from Dhemaji and a 58-year-old woman from Cachar. ''Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today......Condolences and Prayers'', the minister tweeted.

The 72 new COVID-19 cases detected during the day included 28 cases from Kamrup Metropolitan district, which has so far reported the highest number of cases in the state. The new cases were detected out of 22,464 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.32 percent, the minister said.

Assam currently has 3,256 active COVID-19 cases, while three patients have migrated to other states. Seventy-two more patients have been cured of the disease and discharged from various hospitals of the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,11,907 with the recovery rate at 98.01 percent.

The total tests conducted in the state so far is 59,81,855 which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

