Jharkhand reports 240 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,15,113 on Friday as 240 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,030, a health official said. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 110, followed by East Singhbhum (31) and Dhanbad (26), he said.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi, East Singhbhum and Dhanbad districts, the official said. The state now has 1,659 active cases, while 1,12,424 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 15,639 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.