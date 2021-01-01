Left Menu
Jharkhands COVID-19 tally rose to 1,15,113 on Friday as 240 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 1,030, a health official said. The state now has 1,659 active cases, while 1,12,424 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.Jharkhand has tested 15,639 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added..

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 16:42 IST
Jharkhand reports 240 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,15,113 on Friday as 240 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,030, a health official said. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 110, followed by East Singhbhum (31) and Dhanbad (26), he said.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi, East Singhbhum and Dhanbad districts, the official said. The state now has 1,659 active cases, while 1,12,424 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 15,639 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

