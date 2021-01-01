Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

1035 a.m.The daily new coronavirus infections in India remained below 30,000 for the 19th consecutive day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,86,709 while the death toll increased to 1,48,994 with 256 new fatalities. 1004 a.m.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on New Years Day on Friday and hoped the vaccine for COVID-19 will be available soon in India and normal life restored.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 16:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 4:39 p.m.

Jharkhand reports 240 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities. 4:34 p.m.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the state government was mulling over a proposal for constructing modern jails in order to decongest the existing prisons in the state. 3:47 p.m. Anticipating large gatherings on New Year's Day, exit gates at four metro stations in central Delhi were closed on Friday afternoon by authorities.

3:43 p.m. Halted by COVID in 2020, Delhi Metro rides into 2021 with driverless trains.

3:05 p.m. In a veiled attack on Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said the new year eve celebrations in the union territory went off peacefully despite attempts by some sections to stall them.

2:28 p.m. After a gap of nine months, schools partially reopen in Kerala.

2:24 p.m. Odisha reports 245 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities.

1:46 p.m. After a gap of over nine months, schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened for students on Friday with strict COVID-19 safety norms. 11:31 a.m.

Indian economy is now expected to see a faster turnaround given the impending rollout of vaccine, increased mobility and less disruptions to business operations as the economy opens up but a lot will also depend on the upcoming Budget for 2021-22 to steer its course. 11:19 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has extended the freeze on the most sought-after H-1B visas by Indian IT professionals, along with other types of foreign work visas and green cards through March 31 to protect American workers, saying that the reasons for which he had imposed such restrictions amidst the pandemic has not changed. 10:48 a.m.

The global COVID-19 situation, rollout of vaccines, geopolitical trends, Union Budget and economic recovery would be the major factors driving investor sentiments in 2021 after a tumultuous year which saw both 'the worst of times and the best of times' for the stock market, said analysts. 10:35 a.m.

The daily new coronavirus infections in India remained below 30,000 for the 19th consecutive day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,86,709 while the death toll increased to 1,48,994 with 256 new fatalities. 10:21 a.m.

As many as 12 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,216. 10:04 a.m.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on New Year's Day on Friday and hoped the vaccine for COVID-19 will be available soon in India and normal life restored. 9:57 a.m. As many as four new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,945.

9:37 a.m. With 343 new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,43,178, an official said on Friday.

9:32 a.m. Telangana logs 461 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths take toll to 1,544.

