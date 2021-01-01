Left Menu
'No need to panic,' China official says of coronavirus variants

There is no sign new coronavirus variants will affect the immune impact of a vaccine that China has just authorised for public use, a disease control official was quoted as saying on Friday. has no obvious change so far in its ability to cause disease," he added. He said no impact of variants on the vaccine's immune effect had been detected.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:13 IST
There is no sign new coronavirus variants will affect the immune impact of a vaccine that China has just authorised for public use, a disease control official was quoted as saying on Friday. The shot by an affiliate of state-backed company Sinopharm was approved on Thursday, the day after news of China's first imported case of a variant spreading in Britain.

"No need to panic," Xu Wenbo, an official at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told state TV. "The mutated variant, compared with previous mutated variants .... has no obvious change so far in its ability to cause disease," he added.

He said no impact of variants on the vaccine's immune effect had been detected. The variant which British scientists have named "VUI – 202012/01" includes a genetic mutation in the "spike" protein, which could theoretically result in easier spread of COVID-19.

Xu added that mutation in the virus' protein would not effect the sensitivity of most Chinese-made COVID-19 tests that target the virus' nucleic acids, which carry genetic information.

Latest News

South Africa: Biggest hospital of country records 'near-empty trauma units'

A morning with a near-empty trauma unit in the biggest hospital of South Africa, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital records no trauma patients, according to a report by Pindula News.Reportedly posted on its official page on Facebook, the S...

IIMA revokes decision to raze iconic buildings by Louis Kahn

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad IIMA has decided to withdraw its proposal to demolish 14 of its dormitories designed by American architect Louis Kahn in 1960s, following widespread opposition, an official said on Friday. One o...

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, country's first - sources

Indias drug regulator on Friday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The decision clears the vaccines rollout in the worlds s...

RoDTEP benefits subject to conditions, restriction, fulfilment of procedural requirements: FinMin

Availability of benefits under tax refund scheme RoDTEP for exporters would be subject to conditions, restriction, ineligibility and fulfilment of procedural requirements as notified by the government, an official statement said on Friday. ...
