COVID-19 tally in Nashik rises by 227, toll by 4; 154 recover

COVID-19 tally in Nashik rises by 227, toll by 4; 154 recoverPTI | Nashik | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:21 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik reached 1,10,346 after 227 people were detected withthe infection on Friday, while the death toll rose by four totouch 1,972, an official said
The number of people who have been discharged stood at1,06,632, including 154 on Friday, he added
With 1,006 samples being examined on Friday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik district went up to4,37,782.