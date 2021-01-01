COVID-19 tally in Nashik rises by 227, toll by 4; 154 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik reached 1,10,346 after 227 people were detected withthe infection on Friday, while the death toll rose by four totouch 1,972, an official said

The number of people who have been discharged stood at1,06,632, including 154 on Friday, he added

With 1,006 samples being examined on Friday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik district went up to4,37,782.