Another vaccination dry run in four Gujarat district tomorrow

As many as 300 registered beneficiaries would undergo dummy vaccination at 12 centres across these four districts.The first dry run in Gujarat was successfully held on December 28 and 29. Now, as directed by the Centre, we have selected four districts for the second such drill to check the preparedness of health machinery ahead of the actual vaccination drive, Shivahare said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:29 IST
Another vaccination dry run in four Gujarat district tomorrow

A day-long dry run to check the preparations for COVID-19 vaccination will be held in four districts of Gujarat on Saturday, a senior official said. The first such mock-drill had been conducted earlier this week.

The new dry run will be conducted in the districts of Dahod, Bhavnagar, Valsad and Anand, said state Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivahare. As many as 300 registered beneficiaries would undergo dummy vaccination at 12 centres across these four districts.

''The first dry run in Gujarat was successfully held on December 28 and 29. Now, as directed by the Centre, we have selected four districts for the second such drill to check the preparedness of health machinery ahead of the actual vaccination drive,'' Shivahare said. ''The dry run will replicate everything we would do in the real vaccination drive. We have created vaccination rooms and also trained our staff on how to counsel a beneficiary if he develops any complications after receiving the vaccine,'' the official said.

The Gujarat government has trained 16,000 `vaccinators' and created a cold chain infrastructure to store one crore vaccine doses, and the state is ready to roll out actual vaccination whenever it is announced, he said..

