4 deaths, 609 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

Four more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday as 609 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 3,08,852, according to an official report. So far, 2,700 people have died from the infection in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:40 IST
Four more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday as 609 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 3,08,852, according to an official report. So far, 2,700 people have died from the infection in the state. On Friday, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar and Tonk reported one death each while the maximum 91 fresh infections were reported from Jaipur, the report said. Jodhpur recorded 85 cases. Currently, the state has 9,223 active cases while 2,96,929 people have recovered from the disease till now.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

