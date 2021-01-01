Turkey's new virus deaths 212 as four-day curfew begins

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, as a four-day curfew began to curb the pandemic that has killed a total of 21,093 in the country.

The number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 12,203 over the same period, including 1,908 patients, bringing Turkey's total cases to 2,220,855 since the outbreak struck early last year.

The current lockdown will lift at 5 a.m. local time on Jan. 4, though Ankara has also imposed weekday curfews.