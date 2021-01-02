Left Menu
Odisha reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Eight districts - Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Keonjhar - did not report any new case since Friday.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,30,117 on Saturday as 251 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,880, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 148 were reported from different quarantine centres and 103 detected during contact tracing.

Sambalpur recorded the highest number of new cases at 35, followed by Sundargarh (34) and Angul (31). Eight districts - Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Keonjhar - did not report any new case since Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said, ''Regret to inform the demise of four COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.'' Two fresh fatalities were recorded in Khurda and one each in Bolangir and Cuttack. Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for 326 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Ganjam (246), Sundargarh (166), Cuttack (140) and Puri (117).

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities, he said. Odisha currently has 2,451 active cases, while 3,25,733 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has conducted over 70 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 24,736 on Friday, and the positivity rate now stands at 4.72..

