Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish COVID-19 surge driven by socialising, not new variant - officials

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:28 IST
Irish COVID-19 surge driven by socialising, not new variant - officials
Philip Nolan, the head of Ireland's COVID-19 modelling group, said on Saturday he believed the variant represented between 5% and 17% of the current prevalence. Image Credit: ANI

Increased socialising around Christmas - and not a new COVID-19 variant - has driven Ireland's rapid transformation from having the lowest infection rate in the European Union to the fastest rate of deterioration, health officials said.

Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday the highly infectious new variant discovered in neighbouring Britain was spreading in Ireland at a rate that has surpassed the most pessimistic models available to the government. Ireland's top virologist, Cillian De Gaston, said late on Friday laboratories had found 16 instances of the variant from a sample of 169 positive cases.

Philip Nolan, the head of Ireland's COVID-19 modelling group, said on Saturday he believed the variant represented between 5% and 17% of the current prevalence. "Right now we believe the UK variant is here at a relatively low level, even with that small sample," Nolan told national broadcaster RTE.

"We saw an even more intense level of socialisation and viral transmission over Christmas than we might have expected and that's what's leading us to the really precarious position we're in now," Nolan said cases could peak anywhere between 3,000 to 6,000 a day and Ireland was set to report more than 3,000 cases on Saturday, a near doubling of its daily record.

That will partly be due to a backlog of positive tests, but Nolan said the surge suggests the number of people infected by someone with COVID-19 - the so-called reproduction number - may have risen as high as 1.8 or 2.0. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose to 581 on Saturday from 508 a day earlier and has more than doubled in a week.

Infections are also spreading rapidly across the open border in the British-run region of Northern Ireland. Cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days have risen to 577 after the health authority reported another 3,576 cases over the past 48 hours.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Soccer-New Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino

Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino who was appointed new manager of Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain on Saturday. Born March 2, 1972 in Murphy, Santa Fe, Argentina.PLAYING CAREER The centre back began his playing career with Newells Old...

Will march into Delhi with 'tractor parade' on Republic Day if demands not met: Farmer unions to govt

Issuing an ultimatum to the government ahead of the next round of talks, protesting farmer unions on Saturday said they will march into Delhi with a tractor parade on the Republic Day if their demands are not met. Addressing a press confere...

Iran's foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel "trap" to provoke war

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be trapped by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.He issued the warning on the anniversary of the...

Chennai luxury hotel turns COVID hotspot; 85 test positive

About 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola in Guindy here,have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 15 last year, a senior official said here on Saturday. Of the total of 609 samples collected till date, 85 were foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021