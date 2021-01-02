Left Menu
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 244 new cases in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 5,364 with 15 more deaths on Saturday, while 244 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,67,012 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:32 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 5,364 with 15 more deaths on Saturday, while 244 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,67,012 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. There are 3,429 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Ludhiana reported 44 new cases, Jalandhar 42 cases and Patiala 28 cases, among the fresh cases reported in the state, the bulletin said. A total of 315 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,58,219, it said.

Nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 75 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. It said that 39,37,741 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB

