COVID: 29 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the infection count to 19,865, according to a medical bulletin. The death of an 83-year-old man pushed the toll to 319.There are 320 active cases as of now.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:34 IST
Chandigarh on Saturday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the infection count to 19,865, according to a medical bulletin. The death of an 83-year-old man pushed the toll to 319.

There are 320 active cases as of now. A total of 117 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 19,226, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,83,091 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,62,317 tested negative, while reports of 88 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated. PTI CHS VSD AAR AAR.

