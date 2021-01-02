COVID-19 in Delhi: 494 fresh cases, lowest in over 7 months

Delhi recorded 494 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over seven months, and 14 new fatalities on Saturday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.73 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stands at over 6.26 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,561, they said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted that the positivity rate has been below one per cent for the past 11 days. ''First time less than 500 cases in seven months (since May 17). Positivity reduced to 0.73 per cent from 15.26 per cent on Nov 7. Positivity less than one per cent for last 11 days. Active cases reduced to 5,342 from 44,456 on Nov 13. Though third wave is going down, be careful and observe all precautions,'' he tweeted.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily case count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, and 585 on the first day of 2021. These fresh 494 cases came out from the 67,364 tests conducted on the previous day, including 39,591 RT-PCR tests and 27,773 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 5,342 from 5,358 on the previous day. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,26448.

According to the Saturday bulletin, out of the total number of 15,121 beds in COVID hospitals, 13,116 are vacant. It said that 144 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark. The number of tests done per million, as on Friday, was over 4.63 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 88 lakh.

The bulletin said that 6,10,535 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 3,751 on Saturday from 3,874 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation slightly rose to to 2,752 on Saturday from 2,616 the previous day..