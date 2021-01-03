Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccination dry run conducted in three Bihar districts

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-01-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 00:22 IST
A dry run for COVID vaccination was conducted in three districts of Bihar on Saturday, the health department said. Altogether 75 personnel took part in the mock exercises that took place at three centres each in Patna, Jamui and West Champaran districts, it said in a statement.

Top officials of the department visited the primary health centres of Shastri Nagar and Phulwari Sharif in the state capital where the dry run was conducted. The drill was part of the nationwide exercise to test the preparedness of authorities before commencement of the actual vaccination process.

The state government, in a recent cabinet decision, made a provision for free of cost inoculation for the entire population once the vaccine is available in the market..

