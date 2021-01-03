Assam's COVID-19 toll climbs to 1,051, tally at 2,16,289

Assam reported two more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,051, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 2,16,289 with 38 fresh cases, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. The overall positivity rate stood at 3.58 per cent against total testing of 60,38,661 samples so far, it said.

The state reported 80 single-day recoveries, taking the total count to 2,12,069, NHM said late on Saturday. Assam now has 3,166 active cases and the patients are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state, while some are in home isolation.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died, but the state government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of fatalities caused by the virus, as they had other ailments, too.