PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 06:04 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson warns of tougher COVID-19 restrictions for England https://on.ft.com/2Lm3Vc0 - MGM bids to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain https://on.ft.com/388EjrO

- Italy's Angelini to buy Swiss biotech group for $1 bln https://on.ft.com/38aVNUI Overview

- Boris Johnson has put England on alert for tougher COVID-19 restrictions and possible further school closures as ministers raced to deploy a vaccine against the backdrop of a chaotic return to the classroom. - MGM Resorts, the U.S. casino company, has made a bid to buy the owner of British bookmaker Ladbrokes with the financial support of U.S. billionaire mogul Barry Diller's IAC group, said people briefed about the matter.

- Italy's Angelini Pharma has agreed to buy emerging Swiss biotech company Arvelle Therapeutics for up to $960 million as it aims to become a leading European player in the treatment of central nervous system and mental diseases. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

