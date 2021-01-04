PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson has put England on alert for tougher COVID-19 restrictions and possible further school closures as ministers raced to deploy a vaccine against the backdrop of a chaotic return to the classroom. - MGM Resorts, the U.S. casino company, has made a bid to buy the owner of British bookmaker Ladbrokes with the financial support of U.S. billionaire mogul Barry Diller's IAC group, said people briefed about the matter.

- Italy's Angelini Pharma has agreed to buy emerging Swiss biotech company Arvelle Therapeutics for up to $960 million as it aims to become a leading European player in the treatment of central nervous system and mental diseases. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)