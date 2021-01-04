Mexico reports 362 new coronavirus deaths

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
The Baltimore Ravens clinched a third consecutive post-season berth on Sunday with a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, as 23-year-old Lamar Jackson logged his second season with more than 1,000 rushing yards, a league record for quarter...
Mexicos health ministry reported 5,211 new coronavirus cases and 362 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing its totals to 1,448,755 infections and 127,213 deaths.The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly highe...
Chinas securities regulator on Sunday said New York Stock Exchange NYSE plans to delist three Chinese telecom firms are political and that the impact will be limited.The NYSE on Thursday said it would delist China Mobile Ltd , China Unicom ...
Colombias capital Bogota will implement strict two-week quarantines in three neighborhoods beginning Tuesday to try and control a second wave of coronavirus, the mayors office said on Sunday. Home to a combined 2.7 million people, Bogotas n...