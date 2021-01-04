Left Menu
Mexico reports 362 new coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-01-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 07:29 IST
Mexico reports 362 new coronavirus deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 362 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the country's total confirmed death toll to 127,213.

Mexico reports 5,211 new coronavirus cases, 362 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported 5,211 new coronavirus cases and 362 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing its totals to 1,448,755 infections and 127,213 deaths.The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly highe...

