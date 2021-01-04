Left Menu
Thailand reports 745 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand confirmed 745 new coronavirus infections and one new death on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 8,439 and deaths to 65 since its first case in January.

The majority of the new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, a province near Bangkok, where the current outbreak started in the middle of December, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said.

