UK health minister does not rule out new national lockdown

UK health minister does not rule out new national lockdownReuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:48 IST
The number of COVID-19 infections is rising fast in some parts of Britain and the government is not ruling out any further measure to try and curb the spread, including a national lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.
"It is a very difficult situation in terms of the growth of the virus," Hancock said on Sky News.
Asked whether the government was considering imposing a new national lockdown, he answered: "We don't rule anything out."
