UK's Hancock says COVID-19 vaccine roll-out limited by supply

UK's Hancock says COVID-19 vaccine roll-out limited by supplyReuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:09 IST
Britain's plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccines across the population are limited by the ability of manufacturers to supply them while they build capacity, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.
"It can't be rolled out even quicker than it's supplied, that's the challenge that we have at the moment," Hancock told Times Radio.
