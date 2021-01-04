Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lagging its neighbours, France tries to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

It began vaccinating medical staff over the age of 50 after delivering just 516 COVID shots developed by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech during the first week of a campaign that focused on the elderly in nursing homes. The slow start compared to European neighbours such as Britain and Germany has irritated President Emmanuel Macron who told people close to him "things must change fast and hard", the weekly Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:13 IST
Lagging its neighbours, France tries to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France sought to accelerate COVID-19 inoculations on Monday after an initial roll-out slowed by bureaucracy and government wariness in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world. It began vaccinating medical staff over the age of 50 after delivering just 516 COVID shots developed by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech during the first week of a campaign that focused on the elderly in nursing homes.

The slow start compared to European neighbours such as Britain and Germany has irritated President Emmanuel Macron who told people close to him "things must change fast and hard", the weekly Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday. "It's going too slowly," epidemiologist and government adviser Arnaud Fontanet told France Info radio.

"But the real deadline is to reach 5-10 million (vaccinations) by the end of March, because that's the point at which you have a real impact on the spread of the virus." The coronavirus has killed more than 65,000 people in France, the seventh highest national toll globally. Even so, a survey over the weekend showed six in every 10 French citizens intend to refuse vaccination.

Fontanet said it would be "useful" to simplify the bureaucracy involved in the vaccination roll-out. He stopped short of saying whether a mandatory consultation with a doctor several days before getting a COVID jab was time wasted. A slow vaccination campaign risks jeopardising France's recovery from an unprecedented economic slump in a time of peace.

France's National Academy of Medicine last week said the government was taking "excessive precautions". Government officials have said vaccinating in care homes was complex logistically. A spokesman for nursing home operator Korian said that it had been told to be ready for vaccinations to be conducted in the greater Paris area on Monday but that the doses had not yet been delivered.

Britain, which has put more than a million COVID-19 vaccines into arms already, began vaccinating its population with the shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, boasting a scientific triumph. Dominique Le Guludec, head of France's medical regulator, said there was still insufficient data to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We prefer to wait another 15 days if necessary to have all the data we need on safety and efficacy," Le Guludec told BFM TV. The EU's medical watchdog is expected to decide on approval of a third vaccine, developed by Moderna, later this week.

France on Monday sent 12 million pupils back to school after the Christmas holidays as planned. Restaurants, bars, museums and cinemas remain shut. It was unlikely restaurants would re-open as initially planned on Jan. 20, Alain Griset, a government minister said on Sunday.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma get married

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot, weeks after the couple announced their engagement. While Dhillon is known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, Sharma has penned movies like ...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL30 2NDLD PM Worlds biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India PM New Delhi The worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, Prime Mini...

UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

A British judge has rejected the United States request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be oppressive because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Monday Assange...

Paused by COVID-19,India's Arctic expedition to resume in June

After a gap of a year due to COVID-19 pandemic, Indias annual expedition to the Arctic will resume this year in the month of June, a senior Union government official said on Monday. Talking to reporters in Vasco town, about 30 kms away from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021