EU in discussions with Pfizer-BioNTech for additional vaccine doses

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:02 IST
The European Commission is in discussions with Pfizer and BioNTech about the possibility of ordering more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the 300 million shots already covered under an existing contract, a spokesman said on Monday.

"The Commission is checking whether there is a way to add additional doses to those for which we already have a deal," the spokesman said.

