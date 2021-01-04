Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 4:47 p.m.

Paused due to COVID-19, India's Arctic expedition to resume in June. 4:36 p.m.

New COVID-19 strain: Total 38 people in India test positive. 4:30 p.m.

Coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will cost USD 3-4 per shot (Rs 219-292) to the government and will be priced at double that rate in private market ones such sales open up, said the CEO of its Indian manufacturer. 2:01 p.m.

Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months. 1:56 p.m.

UK begins Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient. 1:20 p.m.

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally rises to 9,956 with six fresh cases. 12:51 p.m.

India has enough stockpile of COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of priority groups in the first phase: Niti Aayog member V K Paul. 12:22 p.m. Odisha logs 183 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities.

10:20 a.m. Single day rise of 16,504 new COVID-19 cases, 214 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,40,469, death toll to 1,49,649: Government.

9:46 p.m. Assam reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh death.

9:37 p.m. Maharashtra: 379 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths.

9:28 p.m. Telangana clocks 238 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,551.

9:16 a.m. One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally rises to 4,948.

8:42 a.m. All members of Indian cricket team and support staff in Australia have returned negative in latest COVID-19 tests on Jan 3: BCCI.

1:21 a.m. Nine new cases take Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,920.