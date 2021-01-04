Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

430 p.m.Coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will cost USD 3-4 per shot Rs 219-292 to the government and will be priced at double that rate in private market ones such sales open up, said the CEO of its Indian manufacturer. 156 p.m.UK begins OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:16 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 4:47 p.m.

Paused due to COVID-19, India's Arctic expedition to resume in June. 4:36 p.m.

New COVID-19 strain: Total 38 people in India test positive. 4:30 p.m.

Coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will cost USD 3-4 per shot (Rs 219-292) to the government and will be priced at double that rate in private market ones such sales open up, said the CEO of its Indian manufacturer. 2:01 p.m.

Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months. 1:56 p.m.

UK begins Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient. 1:20 p.m.

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally rises to 9,956 with six fresh cases. 12:51 p.m.

India has enough stockpile of COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of priority groups in the first phase: Niti Aayog member V K Paul. 12:22 p.m. Odisha logs 183 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities.

10:20 a.m. Single day rise of 16,504 new COVID-19 cases, 214 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,40,469, death toll to 1,49,649: Government.

9:46 p.m. Assam reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh death.

9:37 p.m. Maharashtra: 379 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths.

9:28 p.m. Telangana clocks 238 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,551.

9:16 a.m. One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally rises to 4,948.

8:42 a.m. All members of Indian cricket team and support staff in Australia have returned negative in latest COVID-19 tests on Jan 3: BCCI.

1:21 a.m. Nine new cases take Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,920.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Love, tech and online abuse of women in the time of coronavirus

When Priyas boyfriend posted a nude photo of her online, he told her it would give her a confidence boost by making her an object of desire for other men.Instead she felt powerless knowing that someone she loved had shared an intimate photo...

Cricket-England's Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka tests

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will self-isolate for 10 days, as will fast bowler Chris Woakes who was deemed a possible close contact, Englands cricket board said on Monday.Eng...

Govt looks to launch seaplane services with airline operators: Ports Min

The government is in the process to launch seaplane services on several routes, including Delhi-Ayodhya, in collaboration with the airline operators, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday. The development follows the ...

Ericsson signs five-year 5G agreement with Qatar's Ooredoo Group

Ericsson on Monday announced the signing of a strategic five-year 5G agreement with Qatars Ooredoo Group to digitally transform and modernize the latters existing mobile networks across its operating companies in 10 countries including Qata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021