Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
430 p.m.Coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will cost USD 3-4 per shot Rs 219-292 to the government and will be priced at double that rate in private market ones such sales open up, said the CEO of its Indian manufacturer. 156 p.m.UK begins OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:16 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 4:47 p.m.
Paused due to COVID-19, India's Arctic expedition to resume in June. 4:36 p.m.
New COVID-19 strain: Total 38 people in India test positive. 4:30 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will cost USD 3-4 per shot (Rs 219-292) to the government and will be priced at double that rate in private market ones such sales open up, said the CEO of its Indian manufacturer. 2:01 p.m.
Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months. 1:56 p.m.
UK begins Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient. 1:20 p.m.
Ladakh's COVID-19 tally rises to 9,956 with six fresh cases. 12:51 p.m.
India has enough stockpile of COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of priority groups in the first phase: Niti Aayog member V K Paul. 12:22 p.m. Odisha logs 183 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities.
10:20 a.m. Single day rise of 16,504 new COVID-19 cases, 214 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,40,469, death toll to 1,49,649: Government.
9:46 p.m. Assam reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh death.
9:37 p.m. Maharashtra: 379 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths.
9:28 p.m. Telangana clocks 238 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,551.
9:16 a.m. One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally rises to 4,948.
8:42 a.m. All members of Indian cricket team and support staff in Australia have returned negative in latest COVID-19 tests on Jan 3: BCCI.
1:21 a.m. Nine new cases take Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,920.
ALSO READ
Odisha govt to set up facility to provide affordable accommodation to devotees: Official
Telangana reports 592 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Telangana, Gujarat and Punjab PCC likely to undergo organisational changes soon
Odisha reports 372 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Odisha gears up to set up Rs 4,000 crore Mahanadi Riverine Port project