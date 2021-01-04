Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UK PM Johnson says: we'll have to take tougher COVID-19 measures - Sky

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to take tougher measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, Sky News reported. Johnson said there were "tough, tough" weeks ahead. Why Indonesia is vaccinating its working population first, not elderly

As Indonesia prepares to begin mass inoculations against COVID-19, its plan to prioritise working age adults over the elderly, aiming to reach herd immunity fast and revive the economy, will be closely watched by other countries. Several countries such as the United States and Britain that have already begun vaccinations are giving priority to elderly people who are more vulnerable to the respiratory disease. UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on S.African coronavirus variant - ITV

Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITV's political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government. Both Britain and South Africa have discovered new, more infectious variants in the coronavirus in recent weeks that have driven a surge in cases. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday he was now very worried about the strand found in South Africa. Swiss report 9,665 new COVID cases over four days

Coronavirus infections rose by 9,665 since Thursday, data https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, as Switzerland started its nationwide vaccination campaign. The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 461,961, the death toll rose by 189 to 7,271, while 367 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system. U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea. Moderna's vaccine requires two injections. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The European Commission is in discussions with Pfizer and BioNTech about the possibility of ordering more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the 300 million shots already covered under an existing contract, a spokesman said on Monday. "The Commission is checking with the companies whether there is a way to add additional doses to those for which we already have a deal," the spokesman told a news conference. Russia considers COVID-19 vaccination certificates for cross-border travels

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to consider issuing certificates to those who had been inoculated with domestic vaccines against COVID-19 for overseas travels, a document published by the Kremlin showed on Monday. The document also said the government has been tasked with making the certificates internationally recognizable. Philippine president lauds guards' courage in using unauthorised vaccine - spokesman

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has commended his security detail for their "loyalty and courage" in inoculating themselves with unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines, his spokesman said on Monday, as some lawmakers called their actions illegal. The military detail broke no laws when they administered the COVID-19 vaccines to themselves, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to approve any coronavirus vaccines. UK first to roll out AstraZeneca shots in race to stem COVID surge

Britain began vaccinating its population with Oxford University and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot on Monday in a world first, racing to give protection to the elderly and vulnerable as a new surge of cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals. Britain touted a scientific "triumph" that puts it at the vanguard of the West as dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, became the first person to get the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot outside of a trial.