Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private Brazilian clinics to buy COVID-19 vaccine from India's Bharat

Private Brazilian clinics plan to buy 5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech, their association said on Monday in a statement.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:30 IST
Private Brazilian clinics to buy COVID-19 vaccine from India's Bharat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Private Brazilian clinics plan to buy 5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech, their association said on Monday in a statement. Bharat Biotech has not yet applied for approval by Brazil's health regulator Anvisa for its Covaxin vaccine.

Geraldo Barbosa, head of the Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVAC) who will lead a delegation to India departing on Monday, said a memorandum of understanding has already been signed with Bharat Biotech. "This should be the first vaccine available on the private market in Brazil," he said.

The plan is for the 5 million doses of Covaxin to arrive in Brazil in mid-March, to be sold by private clinics. Anvisa said in a statement on Sunday that Covaxin does not fit the continuous data submission process for vaccine registration and the vaccine would have to undergo clinical trial in Brazil.

Bharat Biotech is a pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad in southern India that produces millions of doses of vaccines for hepatitis, Zika, Japanese encephalitis and others illnesses. In November, Bharat Biotech executives visited Brazil and offered the vaccine and a possible technology transfer partnership.

Covaxin is a whole-virion inactivated vaccine that could be licensed by the second quarter of 2021 in India, an executive told Reuters.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drugs agency meeting to discuss Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency EMA was holding a meeting on Monday, two days ahead of schedule, that could decide to recommend approving Modernas COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said.The EMAs human medicines committee CHMP had been schedule...

Bank of Israel sees strong rebound if vaccine rolled out quickly

The Bank of Israel expects the economy to bound back quickly in 2021 if the countrys fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 is maintained, the central bank said on Monday after keeping rates unchanged.The bank left its benchmark ...

Soccer-Uruguay players union urges FA to overturn Cavani's ban

The Uruguayan players union AFU on Monday urged Englands Football Association FA to overturn the three-match ban handed to Manchester Uniteds Edinson Cavani for using a racial term, saying the sanction showed the bodys ethnocentric vision. ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

The SP 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07, at the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021