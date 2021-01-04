Left Menu
8,830 healthcare workers registered for 1st phase of Covid vaccination in Chandigarh

As many as 8,830 healthcare workers including private healthcare providers have been registered in Chandigarh, which are to be administered vaccination in the first phase, informed Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:50 IST
Punjab Governor and Union Territory (UT) Administrator, VP Singh Badnore (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 8,830 healthcare workers including private healthcare providers have been registered in Chandigarh, which are to be administered vaccination in the first phase, informed Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday. He said that all formalities are being completed as per directions of the Union Health Ministry.

"A total of 8,830 healthcare workers including private healthcare providers have been registered in Chandigarh, which are to be administered vaccination in the first phase. All formalities are being completed as per directions of GOI Health Ministry @MoHFW_INDIA," Badnore tweeted. The Drugs regulator has approved two coronavirus vaccines so far, including the indigenous vaccine made by the Bharat Biotech and ICMR, which has been named as Covaxin, and the one manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), Covishield.

On Saturday, several states have conducted dry runs in preparation for the massive inoculation drive. (ANI)

