8,830 healthcare workers registered for 1st phase of Covid vaccination in Chandigarh
As many as 8,830 healthcare workers including private healthcare providers have been registered in Chandigarh, which are to be administered vaccination in the first phase, informed Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:50 IST
As many as 8,830 healthcare workers including private healthcare providers have been registered in Chandigarh, which are to be administered vaccination in the first phase, informed Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday. He said that all formalities are being completed as per directions of the Union Health Ministry.
"A total of 8,830 healthcare workers including private healthcare providers have been registered in Chandigarh, which are to be administered vaccination in the first phase. All formalities are being completed as per directions of GOI Health Ministry @MoHFW_INDIA," Badnore tweeted. The Drugs regulator has approved two coronavirus vaccines so far, including the indigenous vaccine made by the Bharat Biotech and ICMR, which has been named as Covaxin, and the one manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), Covishield.
On Saturday, several states have conducted dry runs in preparation for the massive inoculation drive. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- Covid
- Punjab
- Covaxin
ALSO READ
COVID: 29 new cases, 2 more deaths in Chandigarh
COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 55 new cases recorded in Chandigarh
COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 56 new cases in Chandigarh
Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor wrap 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' shoot
Ayushmann Khurrana elated as 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' becomes first film to finish entire shoot during pandemic