Nashik's COVID-19 tally rose by190 on Monday to reach 1,11,072, while the day also saw fivedeaths and 158 people getting discharged, an official said

The toll in the district is 1,988 and the recoverycount is 1,07,308, he said

With 1,966 samples being examined on Monday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,46.086, hesaid.