UP's Muzaffarnagar reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-eight more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, taking the infection count to 8,153, officials said

The number of active cases in the district stands at 288, they said

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, results of 322 samples were received on Monday. The DM said 45 more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,761 in the district.