Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland goes into full lockdown, England to follow suit as COVID-19 cases spike

Scotland on Monday announced a tougher stay-at-home lockdown for the month of January to try and control the rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that there was no question were going to have to take tougher measures in England.

PTI | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:26 IST
Scotland goes into full lockdown, England to follow suit as COVID-19 cases spike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scotland on Monday announced a tougher stay-at-home lockdown for the month of January to try and control the rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that there was "no question we're going to have to take tougher measures" in England. The devolved administrations of the United Kingdom set their individual levels of restrictions but most of the country was already under the tough Tier 4 lockdown measures, requiring all non-essential retail to shut down and also a ban on different households mixing.

However, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reconvened the Scottish Parliament on Monday to declare that from midnight, new laws will require everyone in Scotland to stay at home and work from home where possible. Outdoor gatherings are also to be cut back, with people only allowed to meet one person from one other household.

"We can already see – by looking at infection rates in the south of England – some of what could happen here in Scotland. To prevent that, we need to act immediately and firmly," said Sturgeon. ''For government, that means introducing tough measures – as we have done today. And for all of us, it means sticking to the rules,'' she said.

The announcement came as Johnson indicated that he will be setting out tougher lockdown rules for England as well, amid pressure from the Opposition Labour Party to impose a complete nationwide lockdown. "No question we're going to have to take tougher measures," said Johnson, during a hospital visit in north London on Monday, the day the National Health Service (NHS) began administering the first set of Oxford University jabs.

''What we have been waiting for is to see the impact of the Tier 4 measures on the virus and it is a bit unclear, still, at the moment. But if you look at the numbers, there is no question that we are going to have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course," he said. An additional 454 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result were reported across the UK on Sunday, meaning the total by this measure is now above 75,000. Hospitals across the country are coming under increasing pressure as cases mount.

''The spread of the new variant of COVID-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country. The Prime Minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives," a Downing Street spokesperson said, confirming that the UK Prime Minister would address the nation later on Monday evening to set out the changes. Meanwhile, Wales remains in a nationwide lockdown since December 20, while Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week lockdown that began on December 26.

Johnson wanted to avoid blanket school closures for England but that seems less likely even as all of London's schools were asked not to resume from Monday in the usual course. "This new variant is much easier to catch, it is much more transmissible, and we're now seeing the effect of that in lots of different parts of the country, unfortunately," said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"And it means that, whereas the old Tier 3 was able to contain the old variant, that is proving increasingly difficult in all parts of the country," he said. There is also growing concern in the UK about a second South African variant of coronavirus, which is said to be even more highly transmissible, causing fears that it may even be resilient to the COVID-19 vaccines now being rolled out.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.The measures would include school ...

Maharashtra: Two held with revolver in Aurangabad

Two men were nabbed here inMaharashtra on Monday for allegedly possessing a revolver andtwo bullets, a crime branch official saidThe firearm was recovered during a raid conducted bycrime branch officials at a cake shop in Waluj industrialar...

Bharat Biotech MD questions experts' silence over UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine

Coming down heavily on critics expressing doubts about the Bharat Biotechs indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN, the Hyderabad-based biotech majors managing director Dr Krishna Ella on Monday slammed the critics for targeting ...

Can't awake someone who pretends to sleep: Patel on farm stir

Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Monday said farmers staging a protest on Delhi borders against the Centres new Agri laws have rejected pleas to end their stir as they are enacting a drama to sleep and it is not possible t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021