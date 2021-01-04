Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: GIMS, Sharda Hospital among six centres for COVID vaccination dry run on Tuesday

The state-run GIMS and privately-operated Sharda Hospital are among the six institutes which will have a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:09 IST
Noida: GIMS, Sharda Hospital among six centres for COVID vaccination dry run on Tuesday

The state-run GIMS and privately-operated Sharda Hospital are among the six institutes which will have a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to officials. The dry run (which means a rehearsal or mock drill) is being carried out on instructions of the state government, the officials said.

According to an official statement issued here, the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be held on Tuesday at the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Noida Sector 30, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and Sharda Medical College, both in Greater Noida. The exercise would also be held at the primary health care (PHC) and the community health care (CHC) centres in Bisrakh and the CHC in Bhangel, it stated.

GIMS Director Dr. Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said his institute has done preparation as per the standard operating procedures received from the state government and the district administration. ''The GIMS has prepared two standalone booths, equipped with spacious waiting room for identification and documentation, separate room for administering vaccine and observation ward equipped with necessary equipment and manpower, who will deal with Adverse events following Immunization (AEFI),'' Gupta said.

''The dry run will be done on January 5, in which, vaccination of 50 healthcare workers will be done in two sessions, where a team of six members will carry out the vaccination exercise supervised by the nodal officer of GIMS and district heath department,'' he added. Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday had 337 active cases of COVID-19. The district has so far recorded 90 deaths linked to the pandemic while its infection tally stood at 25,032 while 98.29 per cent of patients have recovered, according to official data.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France gives hospital staff COVID-19 shots as it plays catch-up with neighbours

France is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after a slow initial roll-out in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world that has drawn an angry rebuke from President Emmanuel Macron. Health Mi...

Touadera wins Central African Republic's re-election by securing more than 53% votes

President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won the Central African Republics Dec. 27 presidential election by securing more than 53 of votes in the first round, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Monday.F...

Karnataka BJP begins meet for its MLAs to express views on govt functioning

The BJPs Karnataka unit on Monday started a two-day meeting for its MLAs to express their views on the functioning of the government to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, sources said. The meeting convened at a private hotel in Bengaluru was a...

Kuwait's foreign minister says Saudi Arabia will reopen airspace, land border to Qatar

Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as of Monday, Kuwaits foreign minister said in televised comments, citing a deal towards resolving a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021