France's Veran says broadening vaccinations to firemen, aid workers aged over 50

France is broadening its COVID-19 vaccination rollout to firemen and aid workers aged over 50, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.

"We are going to amplify, accelerate and simplify our vaccinatiion strategy," Veran told RTL radio.

France on Monday accelerated its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after being critised for a slow initial start in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world.