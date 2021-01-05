Left Menu
UK's Sunak to offer more help to businesses on Tuesday, minister says

05-01-2021
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will later on Tuesday set out plans to offer more help to businesses struggling under the renewed COVID-19 restrictions, a top cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

"The Chancellor (Sunak) will be saying a little bit more about additional support for business," Michael Gove told Sky News. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late on Monday a new national lockdown in England lasting until at least mid-February.

