Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serum, Bharat Biotech to work together to develop, supply COVID-19 vaccines

In a joint statement on behalf of the two companies, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella announced their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and the world.They noted that the most important task in front of them was saving lives and livelihoods in India and globally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:44 IST
Serum, Bharat Biotech to work together to develop, supply COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said they will work together to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines in India and globally. In a joint statement on behalf of the two companies, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella announced their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and the world.

They noted that the most important task in front of them was saving lives and livelihoods in India and globally. Vaccines are global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest. Now that two COVID-19 vaccines have been issued EUA (emergency use authorisation) in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that population that need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines, the statement said.

The DCGI on Sunday granted emergency use authorisation for Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. ''Both our companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our companies continue their COVID-19 vaccines development activities as planned,'' the vaccine makers noted.

''The companies are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines,'' they added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US dedicated to India's rise on world stage: Envoy Juster

The United States government is dedicated to supporting Indias rise on the world stage, said outgoing US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster on Tuesday, adding that New Delhis expanding economy is likely to become an important driver for gr...

UK lockdowns force British Airways, easyJet to review flying plans

UK-based airlines British Airways and easyJet said they were reviewing their plans in response to new national COVID lockdowns, with reductions to already low levels of flying almost certain.Restrictions on travel due to the pandemic, and p...

Three of family commit suicide in Punjab

Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Malpur Arkan village here, police said on Tuesday. The bodies of Jit Ram 80, his wife Channo Devi 78 and their daughter Yamuna Devi 42 were found...

Amid bird flu scare, alert sounded in J-K

As neighbouring Himachal Pradesh reported cases of bird flu, Jammu and Kashmir has sounded an alert and started collecting samples to check the health of the winged guests flocking the Union territory during winters, officials said. The joi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021