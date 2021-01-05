Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

1202 p.m.Odisha logs 198 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths. 1138 a.m.Arunachal Pradesh reports nine new COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,741. 1056 a.m.11 new cases take Mizorams COVID-19 tally to 4,234. 935 a.m. 253 new coronavirus cases, three deaths reported in Telangana. 848 a.m.Maharashtra Thane reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:52 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 3:16 p.m.

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech jointly pledge for smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and the world: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. 2:34 p.m.

COVID-19: India's active caseload down to 2.31 lakh. 2:30 p.m.

Twenty more people in India test positive for UK strain of COVID-19. 1:13 p.m.

Speedy distribution of COVID-19 vaccine a major challenge for global govts: WHO experts. 12:02 p.m.

Odisha logs 198 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths. 11:38 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports nine new COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,741. 11:13 a.m.

The absolute number of people infected with COVID-19 in India may never be known but much of the scientific community agrees the downward trajectory of the disease is real and can likely be attributed to 'localised' herd immunity and a younger population. 11:01 a.m.

India records lowest daily COVID-19 cases in over six months. 10:56 a.m.

11 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,234. 10:41 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tally at 4,948. 10:03 a.m.

Single day rise of 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 201 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,56,844, death toll to 1,49,850: Government. 9:35 a.m. 253 new coronavirus cases, three deaths reported in Telangana. 8:48 a.m.

Maharashtra: Thane reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths. 2:26 a.m.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the "critical moment" in the coronavirus pandemic..

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Need to build guidelines and if required, red lines for Indo-Pacific: outgoing US envoy Juster

Emphasizing the need to build guidelines and if necessary, red lines for the Info-Pacific region, outgoing US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said on Tuesday that such an endeavor would enable all countries in the region to prosper. In his f...

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled a planned trip to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic response at home.The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret...

UK union calls for new car investment at PSA's Vauxhall factory after Brexit deal

Britains biggest trade union Unite called on Tuesday for French automaker PSA to build electrified vehicles at its VauxhallOpel car factory in England after post-Brexit trading terms were finalised. Peugeot parent company PSA bought Opel, w...

December spot power price falls 3 pc to Rs 2.83 per unit

Average spot power price fell 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.83 per unit in December 2020, compared to the year-ago month, the Indian Energy Exchange IEX said Tuesday. With trading of 5,606 million units MU of electricity, the volume in th...
