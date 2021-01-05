Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
1202 p.m.Odisha logs 198 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths. 1138 a.m.Arunachal Pradesh reports nine new COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,741. 1056 a.m.11 new cases take Mizorams COVID-19 tally to 4,234. 935 a.m. 253 new coronavirus cases, three deaths reported in Telangana. 848 a.m.Maharashtra Thane reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:52 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 3:16 p.m.
Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech jointly pledge for smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and the world: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. 2:34 p.m.
COVID-19: India's active caseload down to 2.31 lakh. 2:30 p.m.
Twenty more people in India test positive for UK strain of COVID-19. 1:13 p.m.
Speedy distribution of COVID-19 vaccine a major challenge for global govts: WHO experts. 12:02 p.m.
Odisha logs 198 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths. 11:38 a.m.
Arunachal Pradesh reports nine new COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,741. 11:13 a.m.
The absolute number of people infected with COVID-19 in India may never be known but much of the scientific community agrees the downward trajectory of the disease is real and can likely be attributed to 'localised' herd immunity and a younger population. 11:01 a.m.
India records lowest daily COVID-19 cases in over six months. 10:56 a.m.
11 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,234. 10:41 a.m.
No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tally at 4,948. 10:03 a.m.
Single day rise of 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 201 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,56,844, death toll to 1,49,850: Government. 9:35 a.m. 253 new coronavirus cases, three deaths reported in Telangana. 8:48 a.m.
Maharashtra: Thane reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths. 2:26 a.m.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the "critical moment" in the coronavirus pandemic..
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Bharat Biotech
- Mizoram
- Boris Johnson