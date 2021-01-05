Iran finds first case of new virus variant in traveller from UK

Iran finds first case of new virus variant in traveller from UKReuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:11 IST
Iran has registered its first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain, in an Iranian who arrived from the UK, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, we found the first case of the mutated British COVID-19 from a dear compatriot who had returned from England, ... and who was admitted to one of our private hospitals," Namaki told state TV. "We did not find any trace of this virus in the patient's relatives."
