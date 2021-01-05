Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:54 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Britain went into another lockdown on Tuesday and Japan will decide this week whether to impose a state of emergency in the Tokyo area, while Beijing has stepped up efforts to shape the narrative about when and where the pandemic began.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Britain offered a 4.6 billion pound ($6.2 billion) support package for struggling businesses, as the country began its third COVID-19 lockdown with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.

* France is widening its COVID-19 vaccination rollout to more health workers after making a slow start to its inoculation campaign. * Denmark might impose further restrictions, the Ekstra Bladet newspaper reported.

AMERICAS * More than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines shipped within the United States have so far gone unused, as the governors of New York and Florida vowed to penalise hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly enough.

* Mexico has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. * Major U.S. airlines backed a proposal by public health officials to implement a global testing program requiring negative tests before most international air passengers return to the United States.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan will decide later this week whether to impose a state of emergency in the Tokyo area, a move citizens derided as too little, too late in a nation set to host the Olympics.

* As a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares to visit China to investigate the origins of COVID-19, Beijing has stepped up efforts not only to prevent new outbreaks, but also shape the narrative about when and where the pandemic began. * The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in South Korea passed 1,000 on Tuesday, while an increasing number of gym owners said they would reopen in protest against strict social distancing rules.

* Thailand has ordered an additional 35 million doses of the AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine, bringing its total vaccine pipeline to 63 million doses. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran has registered its first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain, in an Iranian who arrived from the UK. * Israel's health ministry has authorised a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc, the company and an Israeli official said, marking the vaccine's third regulatory authorisation and the first outside North America.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the idea of changing the authorized dosing or schedules of COVID-19 vaccines was premature and not supported by the available data.

* A COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Chinese firm Stemirna Therapeutics obtained approval to conduct human testing from China's medical products regulator. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares struggled on Tuesday amid new lockdowns in Europe and Senate runoff races in Georgia that will affect incoming U.S. President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies. * Japan's likely decision to declare a state of emergency in the Tokyo area will most probably trigger a contraction in January-March, analysts say, adding to the headache for policymakers struggling to cushion the blow to the economy from the pandemic.

* The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose in 2020 after dropping for seven consecutive years, as the pandemic and business restrictions hit the labour market.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CCPA recommends Parliament's Budget session from Jan 29

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs CCPA has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament commence from January 29 and conclude on April 8. According to the Committees recommendation, while Part 1 of the Budget session would...

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region

Chennai, Jan 5 PTI Highlights from the southern region at 5.20 PM. . MDS3 KL-PIPELINE-CM Kerala CM hails completion of Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline project Kochi Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the completion of GAILs ...

CBI seeks permission of HC to examine foreign national as witness in cheating case against Tytler, Verma

The CBI has urged the Delhi High Court to allow it to examine a foreign national as a witness in a case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and arms dealer Abhishek Verma for allegedly writing a forged letter addressed to then Prime Mi...

Need to build guidelines and if required, red lines for Indo-Pacific: outgoing US envoy Juster

Emphasizing the need to build guidelines and if necessary, red lines for the Info-Pacific region, outgoing US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said on Tuesday that such an endeavor would enable all countries in the region to prosper. In his f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021