Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:20 p.m.

Attendees of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Special Annual Meeting in Singapore will undergo a rigorous COVID-19 testing regime, including pre-departure and on-arrival testing. 5:17 p.m.

Odisha to conduct health check-ups in schools & colleges for COVID-19. 5:05 p.m.

Daily positivity rate of COVID-19 is continuously declining and has been less than 3 pc from Dec 23, 2020 to Jan 5, 2021: Health Ministry. 4:25 p.m. Based on feedback of dry-run, govt said it is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation.

3:16 p.m. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech jointly pledge for smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and the world: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

2:34 p.m. COVID-19: India's active caseload down to 2.31 lakh.

2:30 p.m. Twenty more people in India test positive for UK strain of COVID-19.

1:13 p.m. Speedy distribution of COVID-19 vaccine a major challenge for global govts: WHO experts.

12:02 p.m. Odisha logs 198 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths.

11:38 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports nine new COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,741.

11:13 a.m. The absolute number of people infected with COVID-19 in India may never be known but much of the scientific community agrees the downward trajectory of the disease is real and can likely be attributed to 'localised' herd immunity and a younger population.

11:01 a.m. India records lowest daily COVID-19 cases in over six months.

10:56 a.m. 11 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,234.

10:41 a.m. No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tally at 4,948.

10:03 a.m. Single day rise of 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 201 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,56,844, death toll to 1,49,850: Government. 9:35 a.m.

253 new coronavirus cases, three deaths reported in Telangana. 8:48 a.m. Maharashtra: Thane reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths.

2:26 a.m. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the "critical moment" in the coronavirus pandemic.