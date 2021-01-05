Left Menu
COVID-19: Rajasthan records 397 fresh cases, 5 more deaths

With 397 fresh cases, Rajasthans COVID-19 tally went up to 3,10,675 on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,719 in the state with five more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With 397 fresh cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally went up to 3,10,675 on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,719 in the state with five more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin. Of the total number of cases, 7,830 are under treatment, it said.

A total of 3,00,126 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after treatment in the state till now, according to the bulletin. Of the total number of deaths caused by the viral disease, 505 were reported from Jaipur, 293 from Jodhpur, 220 from Ajmer, 167 from Kota, 166 from Bikaner, 120 from Bharatpur, 112 from Udaipur, 109 from Pali and 98 from Sikar.

Of the 397 fresh coronavirus cases, Jaipur recorded 88, Udaipur 39, Kota 38, Jodhpur 32, Bhilwara 31 and Nagaur 26..

