Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 377 fresh cases in AP

Chittoor topped the chart with 82 new cases, followed by Krishna with 66, Guntur 60 and Visakhapatnam 41.The remaining nine districts reported less than 30 new cases each. Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam also reported one more COVID-19 death each in a day.Vizianagaram district now has the lowest number of 39 active cases, Kurnool 67, Srikakulam 70 and Prakasam 80.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:38 IST
COVID-19: 377 fresh cases in AP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amaravati, Jan 5 (PTI): Over 51,400 sample tests turned out 377 fresh positive cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the tally to 8,83,587, a health bulletin said. In 24 hours ending 9 am today, 278 patients got cured and four more succumbed to COVID-19.

The active cases fell to 3,038 after a total of 8,73,427 recoveries and 7,122 deaths, the bulletin said. Chittoor topped the chart with 82 new cases, followed by Krishna with 66, Guntur 60 and Visakhapatnam 41.

The remaining nine districts reported less than 30 new cases each. Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam also reported one more COVID-19 death each in a day.

Vizianagaram district now has the lowest number of 39 active cases, Kurnool 67, Srikakulam 70 and Prakasam 80. Krishna has 529, the highest in the state.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Browns head coach, two staff and two players test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two additional coaching staff and two players, the team said on Tuesday. The Browns broke the leagues longest active playoff drought with a 24-22 win ov...

Instagram desktop version tests new layout for 'Stories'

Photo-sharing platform Instagram is reportedly testing a new layout for Stories on desktop. As per reports to Mashable, Instagram is testing a new way in which the Stories would appear in a carousel and not like a single tile. However, the ...

Health ministry ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in around a week

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within about a week, but a final decision on the launch date is yet to be taken. At a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said healthcar...

West Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns from TMC

In another setback to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress TMC leader and Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the membership of the council of ministers in the West Bengal government. Shukla was Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021