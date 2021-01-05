COVID-19: 377 fresh cases in AP

Amaravati, Jan 5 (PTI): Over 51,400 sample tests turned out 377 fresh positive cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the tally to 8,83,587, a health bulletin said. In 24 hours ending 9 am today, 278 patients got cured and four more succumbed to COVID-19.

The active cases fell to 3,038 after a total of 8,73,427 recoveries and 7,122 deaths, the bulletin said. Chittoor topped the chart with 82 new cases, followed by Krishna with 66, Guntur 60 and Visakhapatnam 41.

The remaining nine districts reported less than 30 new cases each. Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam also reported one more COVID-19 death each in a day.

Vizianagaram district now has the lowest number of 39 active cases, Kurnool 67, Srikakulam 70 and Prakasam 80. Krishna has 529, the highest in the state.