COVID-19: 815 new cases in Karnataka, 8 deaths

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 393, followed by Mysuru 57, Dakshina Kannada 44, Hassan 33, Chikkaballapura 29, Tumakuru 27, Udupi 26, followed by others.Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,90,348, followed by Mysuru 52,618 and Ballari 38,920.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka on Tuesday logged 815 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,23,353 and the death toll to 12,118. The day also saw 1,377 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 1,46,54,318 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,23,067 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 11,445 among them were rapid antigen tests. Out of the 815 fresh cases reported today, 393 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of January 5 evening, cumulatively 9,23,353 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,118 deaths and 9,01,579 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 9,637 active cases, 9,443 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 194 are in ICU.

Out of the 8 deaths reported on Tuesday, 6 are from Bengaluru Urban, and Kalaburagi and Uttara Kannada (1). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 393, followed by Mysuru 57, Dakshina Kannada 44, Hassan 33, Chikkaballapura 29, Tumakuru 27, Udupi 26, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,90,348, followed by Mysuru 52,618 and Ballari 38,920. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,79,867, followed by Mysuru 51,268 and Ballari 38,194.

