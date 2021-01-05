Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patients should take two doses of the Pfizer vaccine within 21-28 days says WHO

COVID-19 patients should take two doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine within a period of 21-28 days, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday as many countries grappled with a more highly infectious coronavirus variant. "We deliberated and came out with the following recommendation: two 2 doses of this vaccine within 21-28 days," Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), told an online news briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:31 IST
COVID-19 patients should take two doses of the Pfizer vaccine within 21-28 days says WHO
Representative image

COVID-19 patients should take two doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine within a period of 21-28 days, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday as many countries grappled with a more highly infectious coronavirus variant.

"We deliberated and came out with the following recommendation: two 2 doses of this vaccine within 21-28 days," Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), told an online news briefing. He said SAGE did not recommend the Pfizer jab for travellers unless they were in a very high-risk group due to the very limited supply of anti-COVID drugs at present.

"While we acknowledge the absence of data on safety and efficacy after one dose beyond the three-four weeks studied in the clinical trials, SAGE made a provision for countries in exceptional circumstances of (Pfizer) vaccine supply constraints to delay the administration of the second dose for a few weeks in order to maximise the number of individuals benefiting from a first dose," Cravioto said. He added: "I think we have to be a bit open to these types of decisions which countries have to make according to their own epidemiological situations."

Kate O'Brien, a WHO immunization expert, said there was no outside limit for receiving a second vaccine dose. Alluding to delays in rolling out inoculations, she added: "Nobody expected this to be easy and we are starting to see where the road bumps are and where we need to make adjustments." The WHO's technical chief on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said there is no indication that the coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is more transmissible than the one spreading fast in Britain.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said he was "very disappointed" that China had not authorised entry of an international mission to examine the origins of the global coronavirus pandemic. "Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," Tedros said. "I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made it clear the mission is a priority for the WHO."

China reported the first cases of a pneumonia of unknown cause in the city of Wuhan to the WHO on Dec. 31, 2019 and closed a market where the novel coronavirus was believed to have emerged. Health ministers called on the WHO in May to identify the source of the virus and how it crossed the species barrier.

The United States, which has accused China of having hidden the outbreak's extent, has called for a "transparent" WHO-led investigation and criticised its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation CIDCO, the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation Maha Metro for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line...

Kerala reports 5,615 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,615 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Out of the new cases, 5,037 people, including 44 healthcare personnel were infected through contact and the source o...

BBC to provide biggest education offering as England begins new lockdown

The BBC said on Tuesday it would be providing its biggest education offer in its history as England and Scotland entered new lockdowns, which will see most children out of school. On Monday, England said most students would have to learn re...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. factory activity approaches 2-1/2-year high; COVID-19 hitting supply chains

U.S. factory activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 2-12 years in December as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pull demand away from services towards goods, though spiraling new infections are causing bottlenecks in supply...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021