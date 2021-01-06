Left Menu
Grammy Awards shift to March due to pandemic conditions

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40 per cent of the deaths in California. An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the states 40 million residents.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-01-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 03:46 IST
The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month in Los Angeles and will broadcast in March due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths

The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to a later date in March. The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40 per cent of the deaths in California. It is the third state to reach the 25,000 death count. An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the states 40 million residents. County health officials fear the incoming Christmas and New Years surge

“The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyonce is leading contender with nine nominations.

