Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's 'Herculean' vaccine target can be achieved, minister says

Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers - around 14 million people - by mid-February. Asked if it was achievable to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of February and 2 million vaccinations each week by the end of this month, Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said it was. He said that 1/4 of people over 80 years old had been vaccinated with their first shot.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:57 IST
UK's 'Herculean' vaccine target can be achieved, minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "Herculean" aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable people against COVID-19 by the middle of next month is achievable, his vaccine minister said on Wednesday. Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers - around 14 million people - by mid-February.

Asked if it was achievable to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of February and 2 million vaccinations each week by the end of this month, Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said it was. "It is a Herculean effort," he told Sky, adding that it was stretching but deliverable. He said that 1/4 of people over 80 years old had been vaccinated with their first shot.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nurse first in Netherlands to get COVID-19 vaccination

A Dutch nurse on Wednesday became the first person in the Netherlands to receive a COVID-19 shot as one of Europes last vaccination programmes for the new coronavirus got underway after a late start.Sanna Elkadiri, a 39-year-old who cares f...

Court okays Trump administration auctioning oil drilling rights in Alaska reserve

Alaska US, January 6 ANISputnik A US federal judge has turned down requests by conservation and indigenous groups to prevent the outgoing administration from selling oil and gas leases to drilling companies in Alaskas Arctic National Wildli...

Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers

New Mexicos attorney general is accusing a company that recruits immigrant teachers from the Philippines to work at public schools of charging exorbitant fees and using deceptive financial tactics, according to a lawsuit announced Tuesday. ...

Lil Nas X releases children's book

Rapper Lil Nas X has launched a picture book, titled C is for Country, that will take the readers from ages three to seven on an alphabetical journeyThe Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, officially released the book on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021