UK's 'Herculean' vaccine target can be achieved, minister says
Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers - around 14 million people - by mid-February. Asked if it was achievable to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of February and 2 million vaccinations each week by the end of this month, Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said it was. He said that 1/4 of people over 80 years old had been vaccinated with their first shot.Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "Herculean" aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable people against COVID-19 by the middle of next month is achievable, his vaccine minister said on Wednesday. Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers - around 14 million people - by mid-February.
Asked if it was achievable to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of February and 2 million vaccinations each week by the end of this month, Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said it was. "It is a Herculean effort," he told Sky, adding that it was stretching but deliverable. He said that 1/4 of people over 80 years old had been vaccinated with their first shot.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- British
- Johnson
- Herculean
- Boris Johnson
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip on fresh COVID-19 concerns
Australia's New South Wales reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in five days
GRAPHIC-U.S. loses one life every 33 seconds to COVID-19 in deadliest week so far
Australian COVID-19 cluster slows to five-day low
House passes USD 900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure